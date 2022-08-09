Update #60 - Ver. 0.6.0b - 22

Share · View all patches · Build 9281768 · Last edited 9 August 2022 – 14:52:12 UTC by Wendy

Follow these steps:

Information

News about the upcoming update for the character selection: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370400292099373062

News about the upcoming update for the free zombie DLC: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370399023503749662

Fixes

Other problems fixed

Readjusted building parts / wooden fence short and long with glass due to a gap between the ground and the fence.

The missing lighter has been added and can now be found in Lootboxes.

The mutant bear was able to walk through the wooden spikes, this is now fixed. But it is possible for the mutant bear to get over this barrier. But it takes damage like any other animal from these spikes.

Wild boars could run through parts of buildings, this is now fixed.

Elefant could run through parts of buildings, this is now fixed.

The palm tree on the prison island that provided infinite wood, this bug has now been fixed.

Campfire revised, wood was not displayed correctly when used.

Campfire without interaction sound is fixed

Achievement / Flashlight fixed

Achievement / Flashlight double count fixed

Achievement / Guitar double count fixed

Achievement / Oil Lamp double count fixed

Achievement / Oil Lamp Square double count fixed

Achievement / Radio double count fixed

Changes

Crafted Oil Lamps did not count towards the achievement, this has now been changed.

The sound has been revised when you hit an animal or a zombie.

The sound when shoveling sand has been revised.

The sound when mining stones has been revised.

The sound when mining metal has been revised.

The sound when mining sulfur has been revised.

Sound when hitting the ground with the axe revised.

More sounds revised

Building / Wall Light / Adjustments made to the brightness.

Building / Oil Lamp / Adjustments made to the brightness.

Building / Oil Lamp Square / Adjustments made to the brightness.

Building / Torch Fire / Adjustments made to the brightness.

Building / Lighting Pole / Adjustments made to the brightness.

The duration of the night time was shortened again.

The weather was adjusted again, the times of the transitions from sun to rain were adjusted again.

New

Now when you create a new score, you start with only 40% hunger, 40% drinking and 30% health. To give the user a challenge to do something.

If one dies in the game, they also start with only 40% hunger, 40% drink and 30% health. On the other hand, the loot bag has been increased to 30 minutes before it disappears. During this time you have the opportunity to retrieve it.

Added missing sound when climbing a ladder.

From now on, you will lose your tamed animals when you die. The animals can be found at the place of death.

Fire barrels were added, these give light at night, go out by themselves within 15 minutes.

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Other

Performance improvement

Text revised German

Known issues

Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay

Preparations

KeepUp Survival - Zombie Expansion DLC (Free)

Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.

Interaction with more details - In preparation

Additional maps (different biomes) that are not part of the story.

Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.







