 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

StarBall update for 9 August 2022

Now Available in VR!

Share · View all patches · Build 9281747 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

StarBall is now available in VR! Put on your headset and immerse yourself in the zero-gravity sport of tomorrow. Single-player and online modes available, including VR-desktop crossplay.

Changed files in this update

StarBall Content Depot 821871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link