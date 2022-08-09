StarBall is now available in VR! Put on your headset and immerse yourself in the zero-gravity sport of tomorrow. Single-player and online modes available, including VR-desktop crossplay.
StarBall update for 9 August 2022
Now Available in VR!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
