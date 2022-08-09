 Skip to content

Desert Revenant Playtest update for 9 August 2022

Beta Patch Notes

Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New playable area: The Temple of the Moon King is a new area that has its own unique Storylines, music, NPCs, battle compositions, Mini Boss and Boss fights.
  • New enemies: Added over 10 new enemies to play against.
  • Main Menu redesign: A better overall experience to the main menu and character select.
  • New feature: Curses. They can be added to make a run much more challenging!
  • New feature: Reputation Tree. The player can now unlock perks after completing Storylines. Reputation points persist through death.
  • Wish Jinn redesign: The Wish Jinn has been redesigned to now offer Permanent buffs or a card that has a chance to be upgraded.
  • Card rewards drop rate: The Algorithm for the card drops has been redesigned.
  • Tutorial redesign: The tutorial has been redesigned to offer a more comprehensive approach to the game, but still kept relatively quick to avoid hand holding.
  • Enemy inspect: The player can now inspect enemies by clicking on them to obtain some information about their abilities.
  • Card text edits: The text inside the cards has been trimmed down a little bit more to avoid having very long texts on some cards.
  • Talent redesign: Added new talents to both the Seer and the Leper and redesigned talents that were a bit underwhelming.
  • Fast mode implementation: Fast mode has been implemented for players that are looking for a faster paced experience in battles.
  • Seer Channel mechanic: The Channel mechanic has been improved to allow the Seer to keep Channeling for a longer duration.
  • General bug fixes.

Make sure to let us know what you think! There's a bugs and feedback reporter added also in game, and we really appreciate all your feedback since a lot of features added are community driven!

