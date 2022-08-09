 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 9 August 2022

Patch v1.6

Patch v1.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Added a new achievement: MELDIN TIME
  • Added the game's music as a Steam Album (it should automatically show in your Steam Music Library in View -> Music Player).
  • Added a x2 resolution font for the heading font (eg the item names when choosing a boneraise).
  • Added button prompt tips for the keyboard numbers.
  • Added a visual/sound effect to the Vampire class when he sucks the blood of enemies.
  • The Vampire's Blood Invigoration meta is now based on the static starting health instead of a percentage of your current health (so increasing your maximum health is very beneficial).
  • Slighly increased the amount of Cannibals and Dryads that appear during their special stage (felt it was a bit too easy).
  • When the Deamonic Doppelganger casts a spell there's now a 25% chance it will copy one of the spells you currently hold.
  • Added a sound effect to when the rat orb totem is charging up (so you know it's about to attack).
  • When you kill the Wizard Boss it will now also destroy his projectiles.

//bug fixes

  • The Marrow Succor meta wasn't immediately updating the maximum health boost.
  • The Wallop Hammerer minion wasn't recording its damage stat correctly.
  • The invincibility gained just after choosing an item would override your existing invincilbility frames (annoying if you were already benefiting from a fairy).
  • The Clairvoyant traveler wasn't showing your currant coins, and could donate to him even if you didn't have the coins.
  • You could give the Miserable Wretch traveler a Barrow Boner even if you didn't have one.
  • Having a lot of melee minions could cause a slowdown during the King Gigald fight.
  • When using coins to buy Class Heritage it would wrongly say they cost 1111.
  • On the Status Screen having a lot of minions would obscure the number amount text.
  • The Gaunt Skewerer would sometimes cause a crash when attacking.

