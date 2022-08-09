 Skip to content

WW2 Rebuilder: Germany Prologue update for 9 August 2022

Performance and fix patch

Build 9281472

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased overall performance
  • Fixed issue with frame rate drop inside the building
  • Fixed issue with blocked collectible
  • Resolved wall painting bug

Thanks for your feedback <3

