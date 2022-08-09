v1.0.0.4 now live

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This patch pushes 1.0.0.3 and 1.0.0.4 to the default "live" branch, as well as 0.4 to the beta branch.

1.0.0.3 brings in improvements to server world generation speeds, so hopefully we will see a drop in what people are labeling as "desync" where again when you run around on a multiplayer server with several other people and monsters seems to not spawn or resources don't seem to interact properly.

I've also fixed a number of more annoying multiplayer bugs that people were running into. More to come tomorrow o/

v 1.0.0.4 2022.08.09

Fixed skill points spent not always updating properly in multiplayer

Fixed some multiplayer achievement errors

Fixed familiar not spawning nor firing in multiplayer

Fixed chain lightning lingering for multiplayer clients

Fixed backstab criticals multiplying way too much

v 1.0.0.3 2022.08.08

Improved multi-player dedicated server world generation speeds

Enabled password protection for servers

Upgraded quest system to work in multiplayer

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin, or you can verify file integrity to trigger it.

To opt into Beta you only need to go to your Steam Library, right-click on Solace Crafting, select Properties, click on the Beta tab, and opt-in to the beta.

Join us in Discord!

Follow development live on Twitch!

Interested in supporting development of Solace Crafting?

Please consider becoming a patron via Patreon!

[url="https://bitbucket.org/Malkere/solace-crafting-bug-tracker/"]Check out the bug / suggestion tracker[/url]