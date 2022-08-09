A new French translation has been added.

French has been implemented as a new language for the game.
Now French speakers can enjoy the game as well.
Thank you for your cooperation.
Onimushi Hyogo
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
French has been implemented as a new language for the game.
Now French speakers can enjoy the game as well.
Thank you for your cooperation.
Onimushi Hyogo
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update