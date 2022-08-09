 Skip to content

Everything Has Arms update for 9 August 2022

Everything Has Arms is LIVE!

Build 9281366

Patchnotes via Steam Community

All hands on Deck, all arms on body! Everything Has Arms, the fast-paced VR hide-and-seek with physics based locomotion is out now. The game is available in Early Access on Steam. It comes with a social island, racing tracks and a prop-hunt game mode for four players. Check out the costumes and sleeves in the dressing room!

Everything Has Arms is still in Early Access. Why? We've tested the game with multiple headsets and gamemodes, but ultimately the game will be shaped by your input (literally). Hop on the discord to share your screenshots and videos, as well as feedback. Especially the game modes are something we want to keep iterating on to keep them fun. Currently, it's one hunter against three mimics. We've tried and tested that mode and feel it gives the best experience. Enjoy the game and let us know what you think!

