World of Tanks Turns 12: Let’s Celebrate in Style!

This August, World of Tanks celebrates its 12th anniversary. From August 12 through August 22, you can get in on all of the birthday fun by partaking in Anniversary Missions. These missions will yield Anniversary Coins that can be exchanged for valuable in-game goodies and unique customization elements.

World of Tanks: 12th Birthday

EU: August 12 08:00 CEST through August 22 08:00 CEST (UTC+2)

NA: August 12 04:00 PT | 06:00 CT | 07:00 ET through August 22 04:00 PT | 06:00 CT | 07:00 ET

ASIA: August 12 14:00 UTC+8 through August 22 14:00 UTC+8

[quote=]The last full day of the event is August 21. Make sure to claim your rewards for Anniversary Coins before the end of the event.[/quote]



This year, we’ll be holding our in-game birthday party on a sunny beach. Until the end of August, your Garage will stay a place where you can turbo-chill.

The Anniversary Missions

You can access the Anniversary Missions via the object bearing the number “12,” or by clicking the special window in the bottom-right corner of your sun-lit holiday Garage.

Every day of the event, players will be offered a Daily Anniversary Mission, randomly drawn from a pool of 25 missions. Daily Anniversary Missions will have to be completed on the same day they appear. Your progress in a mission will not carry over to the next day.

All players will also get the chance to complete two Major Anniversary Missions, which will be the same for everyone. These missions will be cumulative, and must be completed within the five days they’re available.

First Serious Mission

Condition:

Earn a total of 21,000 of base experience over any number of battles.

Restriction:

Only for Tier IV vehicles or higher.

Rewards:

20 Anniversary Coins

Second Serious Mission

Condition:

Cause 50,000 HP of damage over any number of battles.

Restriction:

Only for Tier IV vehicles or higher.

Reward:

20 Anniversary Coins

The Rewards

If you log in to the game on any day of the birthday event (August 12 through August 22), you’ll receive the Only Twelve 2D style for free. Also, for each day you log on during the event, you’ll get one day of WoT Premium Account (up to seven days of Premium Account in total).

Every Daily Anniversary Mission will yield you 5 Anniversary Coins, which can be exchanged for bonds, Personal Reserves, crew members, days of WoT Premium Account, styles, fun customization options, and other valuable items in the special section of the in-game Store. Major Anniversary Missions will each reward you with 20 Anniversary Coins.

Here are the styles on offer during the game’s 12th birthday as event rewards and part of various bundles.

All Inclusive

Coral Reef

Gentle Wave

Only Twelve

Palm Forest

Sense of Direction, Mk. VI

Take a look at the awesome decals and inscriptions that will also be available for both Anniversary Coins and gold.

[table noborder=1 equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Colorful Dozen[/td]

[td] Birthday Cake[/td]

[td] Comrades in Arms[/td]

[td] Chilling Mouse[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Lago M38

Completing any 3 Daily Anniversary Missions will get you the Lago M38, a brand-new, rapid-firing Tier III Swedish Premium tank.

Gentle Wave 2D Style

Once you complete any 5 Daily Anniversary Missions, you’ll receive the unique and impressive Gentle Wave 2D style.

It pays to log on and visit the beach party every day. Look out for large discounts on researchable vehicles, customization elements, equipment, consumables, Free XP and Crew XP conversion, and more. On certain days, you can expect x2 and even x5 XP multipliers for the first win on every vehicle. To learn more, check out the complete list below:

August 12–17

Discount on Elite-to-Free XP conversion (1:40)

Discounts on all researchable and Collectors’ Tier V vehicles (credits, 50%)

Discounts on all researchable and Collectors’ Tier VI–VII vehicles (credits, 30%), except the Pawlack Tank and the M-II-Y

Discounts on all researchable and Collectors’ Tier VIII–X vehicles (credits, 15%), except the M-III-Y, the M-VI-Y, and the M-V-Y

August 17–22

Discount on Free-to-Crew XP conversion (1:25)

Discounts on consumables and equipment (credits, 50%)

Discount on customization elements and Garage slots (gold, 50%)

August 15–19

x2 XP for the first win of the day on every vehicle

August 19–22

x5 XP for the first win of the day on every vehicle

August 12–15

Discounts on Premium vehicles: the IS-6, the Löwe, the T26E4 SuperPershing, the AMX M4 mle. 49, the 112, and the T26E5

August 12–15, August 19–22

Discounts on Barracks bunks, resetting crew skills, and crew training and re-training (gold, 50%)

Discount on crew member specialization changes (gold, 25%)

Also, make sure to check out the special offers in the in-game Store during the event. Available in a special section, they will contain vehicle customization items or tanks that also give you a helping of Anniversary Coins.

World of Tanks is entering its rebellious teenage years. Let’s party!