退休模拟器 update for 9 August 2022

Retirement Simulator V0.6.21 Updates

Build 9281293

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! This is DoubleThink Studio. Thanks for your support of Retirement Simulator.

We have just released a new update (V0.6.21) and made some further optimization of the game.

Game Optimization:
A) Added new content to the dialogues with another six NPCs. These characters will make different replies depending on the favorability points with the main character.

B) Made some adjustments to the attitudes of NPCs in certain plots involving the favorability points, and improved some dialogues in terms of tones.

Thank you again for your support and we’ll see you in the next update.

