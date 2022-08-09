8month9day great update！

[H1] Major updates [/ H1]
-
Reworked the entire game
-
Added wordplay, the story takes place after the war of the Heavens.
-
Reworked running, jumping, sliding tackle,
-
Added tumbling, popping steps, and new knife retracting and drawing movements.
-
Deleted the anonymous paragraph, the follow-up.
-
All levels have been removed
-
Added new furniture, sofa, table, computer, steel ID card,
-
New text battle mode.
-
Redo all the UI.
-
Author's message: I bought a tutorial, opened it, all in English, as a poor student who has never passed English,
At level six, I cried myself out in the bathroom!
