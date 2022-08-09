 Skip to content

开路先锋S:Open Road First Front S update for 9 August 2022

8month9day great update！

Last edited by Wendy

[H1] Major updates [/ H1]

  1. Reworked the entire game

  2. Added wordplay, the story takes place after the war of the Heavens.

  3. Reworked running, jumping, sliding tackle,

  4. Added tumbling, popping steps, and new knife retracting and drawing movements.

  5. Deleted the anonymous paragraph, the follow-up.

  6. All levels have been removed

  7. Added new furniture, sofa, table, computer, steel ID card,

  8. New text battle mode.

  9. Redo all the UI.

  10. Author's message: I bought a tutorial, opened it, all in English, as a poor student who has never passed English,

At level six, I cried myself out in the bathroom!

