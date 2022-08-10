 Skip to content

ShemHaMephorash update for 10 August 2022

Regular Update Information v1.3.7 (2022/8/10)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time to regular update. (v1.3.7)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

  • Updated translation of help items for the Logistics Menu. (Progress: 70/100)
  • Game Balance Adjustment
  • Karakul Lamb: modify Paralysis Resistance (10 to 4)
  • Ababil: modify Shooting Resistance (6 to 4)
  • Ethnic Skirmisher: modify Blast Resistance (6 to 5) / modify default DEF (30 to 26)
  • Added short stories for some unique units (JP)
  • Su Deniz Harika
  • Shahyar Alteymur
  • Erika Blackwell
  • Added face graphics for some unique units
  • Daniil Vinogradov

  • Kliment Khlebnikov

In the next update scheduled for the second half of August, we plan to add the following contents.
Please look forward to it.

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========

  1. Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library
  2. Select "Properties..." and "BETAS"

  3. Select "stable-(version name)"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board

Changed files in this update

