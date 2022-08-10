Regular Update Information v1.3.7 (2022/8/10)

It's time to regular update. (v1.3.7)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

Updated translation of help items for the Logistics Menu. (Progress: 70/100)

Game Balance Adjustment

Karakul Lamb: modify Paralysis Resistance (10 to 4)

Ababil: modify Shooting Resistance (6 to 4)

Ethnic Skirmisher: modify Blast Resistance (6 to 5) / modify default DEF (30 to 26)

Added short stories for some unique units (JP)

Su Deniz Harika

Shahyar Alteymur

Erika Blackwell

Added face graphics for some unique units

Daniil Vinogradov

Kliment Khlebnikov

In the next update scheduled for the second half of August, we plan to add the following contents.

Please look forward to it.

New English translation for the British Empire's story "Goes on Without"

New graphical update for the Russian Empire's story "Unidolatrous Withes"





If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========

Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library Select "Properties..." and "BETAS" Select "stable-(version name)"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board