Hello everyone!

We are extremely excited to announce... Two Point Campus is OUT NOW (omgomgomgomg)!

That's right folks, the wait is over! So go build your dream universities, shape the lives of your students and try out a range of our wild and wonderful courses!

This is just the beginning for Two Point Campus, much like our last game, Two Point Hospital, we'll be supporting Campus with updates and new content in the future. We want to make sure you're always having the absolute BEST time while playing, so we'll always be listening for your feedback and making changes to the game with you in mind. Which leads us quite nicely into this:

Join the Community!

Head over the Official Community Space for all things Two Point, make some friends, chat with the devs and have some fun!

Ideas & Feedback

If you've got some awesome ideas for the game, we want to hear it! Head over to the Ideas and Suggestions forum to tell us all about it them.

Screenshots

Two Point Campus is SUPER creative, your university is always going to look very different to other peoples. So please use the screenshots section on Steam to show us what you're making! We'll even be featuring some of them on our social channels.

Bugs

It's possible you might find something weird in the game (not cool weird, but like bug weird)! If you do, please take a look at the Bugs section for details on how to tell us about problems you're encountering with the game.

Talk to us

(pleeeeaaaaaase, we like you)

Use our Official Forum to chat to us and other Two Point fans around the globe! This is the BEST place to talk to us, and there's a lot of lovely players here too - make friends, and enjoy yourselves in the most super awesome community you've ever seen!

SOCIAL

If you like social media as much as we do, follow us!

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram