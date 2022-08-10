Patch content

- Fixed invisible flying rugs
- Connection issues related to broken presets fixed
- Fixed living green fire pet
- Correct gender menu after avatar editor loads
- Menu wheel status fixed
- Shop items fixed
- Shop preview asset visualization available
- Restored special behavior of Juggernaut companions
- Fixed some white item thumbnails
- Fixed random input loss in personal spaces with housing seats
- Input loss fixed when remote player moves and interaction menu is open
