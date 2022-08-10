 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nebula Realms update for 10 August 2022

Patch content

Share · View all patches · Build 9280957 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed invisible flying rugs
  • Connection issues related to broken presets fixed
  • Fixed living green fire pet
  • Correct gender menu after avatar editor loads
  • Menu wheel status fixed
  • Shop items fixed
  • Shop preview asset visualization available
  • Restored special behavior of Juggernaut companions
  • Fixed some white item thumbnails
  • Fixed random input loss in personal spaces with housing seats
  • Input loss fixed when remote player moves and interaction menu is open

Changed files in this update

Nebula Realms Content Depot 919291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link