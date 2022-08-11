 Skip to content

PHAGEBORN online card game update for 11 August 2022

Patch: 0.60.1

Patch: 0.60.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.60.1.

  • fixed bug preventing basson from playing discounted energy card on first turn
  • fixed draconic fury creating empty tooltip on affected card
  • fixed several cards not applying "buffed" status to cards when they affect them
  • fixed error caused by purchasing icon while icon select dialog is left open
  • added steam login!
  • player profile now shows default customization for the displayed avatar when viewed by other players as well
  • fix avatar subdue playing core damage VFX even when no core damage is dealt
  • switch to https protocol on PROD setup
  • allow user to navigate around the menu while looking for match!
  • fix leadership cards with threshold 2 not being highlighted if trait gives +1 leadership during mulligan
  • disable cancel button sooner once a match has been found, preventing errors
  • add check on server to stop invites to players in matchmaking process
  • fixed problem with transparent cards that once occurred, persists until the game is restarted

