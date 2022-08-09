The Convenience Update - August 9th, 2022

-Food Items, Potions, Mounts, and Companion Pets can now be used on the action bar!

This makes it so you can summon and use these things either with a keybind on the actionbar or just clicking on it without having to access your inventory. Makes things just a little easier. Especially chugging potions!

Just open up the inventory, and drag the item on to your actionbar. Easy peasy. If it is not able to go on your actionbar it will not let you drag the item. So for instance, linen cloth isn't a consumable or a mount so it won't be able to be dragged to the action bar.