 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Realm Of Cubes update for 9 August 2022

The Convenience Update - August 9th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9280837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Food Items, Potions, Mounts, and Companion Pets can now be used on the action bar!

This makes it so you can summon and use these things either with a keybind on the actionbar or just clicking on it without having to access your inventory. Makes things just a little easier. Especially chugging potions!

Just open up the inventory, and drag the item on to your actionbar. Easy peasy. If it is not able to go on your actionbar it will not let you drag the item. So for instance, linen cloth isn't a consumable or a mount so it won't be able to be dragged to the action bar.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1992941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link