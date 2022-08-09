- Fixed warlord mode crash caused by mounting a team member and switching control mode.
- Fixed world generation crash of "bones" levels.
- Fixed world generation crash when updating creature statuses while equipping items.
- Fixed a foreign stair removal crash by disallowing claiming stairs.
KeeperRL update for 9 August 2022
Alpha 35 hotfix 6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
