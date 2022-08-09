Feature Update: Faster Game Animations and Updated Tutorial!

Faster Game Animations:
Significantly sped up deploy and attack animations for a smoother experience.
New Tutorial:
Updated the new player tutorial story with visual lessons and new hero images.
Bug Fixes:
- Silencing Armoured Elephant's were causing freezes.
- Converted units sometimes showed as active for attack.
- Some Quest progression stats were not tracking properly. This should no longer happen.
- Fixed bugs with account linking. Also, Steam and Google buttons on player profile correctly show linked status.
- Server Error on Necromancy after multiple units die together in one turn.
- Bheem's Hard Punch spell no longer stuns the target.
