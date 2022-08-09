 Skip to content

Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 9 August 2022

Feature Update: Faster Game Animations and Updated Tutorial!

Faster Game Animations:
Significantly sped up deploy and attack animations for a smoother experience.

New Tutorial:
Updated the new player tutorial story with visual lessons and new hero images.

Bug Fixes:

  • Silencing Armoured Elephant's were causing freezes.
  • Converted units sometimes showed as active for attack.
  • Some Quest progression stats were not tracking properly. This should no longer happen.
  • Fixed bugs with account linking. Also, Steam and Google buttons on player profile correctly show linked status.
  • Server Error on Necromancy after multiple units die together in one turn.
  • Bheem's Hard Punch spell no longer stuns the target.

