Patch 1.3.1 - The Dining Dilemma

Hi hello!

It's Rares from the bear team, with a fresh new patch for Bear and Breakfast. We've been diving into more issues that have been reported over at the support page, as well as on the Steam Forums, Discord, Twitter and through our email. While we weren't able to find the cause and manage to fix everything yet (damn you No Entry bathroom door sign), we managed to address some of the more annoying issues you've been reporting.

Here's a list of patch notes for ya:

1.3.1 Patch Notes - Bear and Breakfast

10 AUG 2022

Bugs And Fixes

Fixed guests sleeping on the top floor getting instantiated on the ground floor when loading a scene. Goodbye for now, ghost guests.

Fixed Dining Room not unregistering self from Story-wide buffs when getting destroyed, leading to an “Unknown” source showing up in Room Details, or generally faulty food scores to be displayed. Please note that a buff refresh should happen around midnight (in-game time), which is when the faulty buffs should clear.

Fixed Minimalist Towel Rack with unregistered character collider which made it create invisible barriers on other floors when placed.

Fixed Repaired Lighthouse top lacking collision.

Julia’s Staff Fixes Fixed a bug where Julia's Cooking would sometimes not update the buff value when changing the food in one slot, without altering the on/off state of the serving table - or - the entire staff. Fixed Julia's Cooking not displaying the proper cabin name. Fixed a bug where Serving Tables would sometimes not return existing container content to inventory, when staff was turned ON for the table. Fixed a bug where Julia’s Cooking panel would sometimes not display the "Pending Changes" marker when changing stuff. Fixed a bug where altering / removing Julia’s Cooking Station would sometimes leave behind meals in the containers.

Jax Staff Fixes Fixed a bug where Jax's Heating would hang on to the state of a previous AutomationTask, that should've been disabled & overwritten when Jax's Station is removed and replaced. Fixed a bug where Guest Tab (in BuildModeUI/Room Details Panel) would sometimes not properly display Heat values. Fixed a bug where Serving Tables or Boilers would sometimes not return existing container contents when Staff was being turned on.

Forced LootView to scroll-up in the Container Panel.

Fixed Buff Thumbs order of display for rooms in Resort Overview panel and Room Details Popup.

Fixed a bug where the Pinefall gate from Timber Crossing would sometimes open too early, causing players to be confused about why Barbara would or Fin would not give them new quests in the area.

Fixed a bug where the Sleep button would display an incorrect tooltip between 9PM and 12AM.

Fixed a bug where the Area of Effect of Bathrooms would sometimes display 1 extra tile over what it actually provided.

Fixed an audio bug where the startup music and Hank snoring would play at maximum volume for a short while before user settings were being applied. Intro sounds should now fade in.

Balance and Gameplay Adjustments

Increased drop rate and quantities of Cotton Sheets in the junkyard. In order to see the change reflect in the game, the containers need to respawn, so clear your junkyard out once and the new spawns will have these changes: Destroyed Washing Machine 1 from 0 to 4-7 Old Trash Can from 4-8 to 5-9 Destroyed Washing Machine 2 - replaced Electronics with Cotton Sheets 3-6

in the junkyard. In order to see the change reflect in the game, the containers need to respawn, so clear your junkyard out once and the new spawns will have these changes: Slightly adjusted drop rate and quantities of Electronics in the junkyard. In order to see the change reflect in the game, the containers need to respawn, so clear your junkyard out once and the new spawns will have these changes: Chaotic Electronics Pile 1 from 2-2 to 3-4

in the junkyard. In order to see the change reflect in the game, the containers need to respawn, so clear your junkyard out once and the new spawns will have these changes: Adjusted some Guest Demands Slightly Decreased Guest Hygiene demands in late Winterberry Slightly Decreased Guest Comfort demands in Highlake, Winterberry and Pinefall Increased Guest Payout in late Winterberry and Pinefall

Increased base number of guest demands by +3 in all areas.

Other Changes and Quality of Life improvements

Added more granular and explicit credits for linguists and people that worked on localizing Bear and Breakfast. Sorry this took so long.

Resized Ingredient Minimap markers for better visibility.

Fixed Quaint Gardening Shack requiring 70x Plywood instead of 30x Pinewood + 40x Plywood

Took away Gus’s other knife.

Fixed a bug where Cobra Dinner Machine and Simulator Simulator Arcade machines would require 0 glass to craft (normally 1).

Furniture Fixes Fixed Sharp Glassy Cabinet wrong sprites for Back & Left orientation Fixed Intricate Medium Rug not sorting correctly with certain furniture Fixed Rustic Delight Bed having incorrect build size on Left direction Fixed Gilded Sleek Dining Table incorrectly registered chair slots on Back direction Fixed Small Display Stand shifting grid position on Back direction Fixed Cute Comfy Footrest incorrect build size on Right direction Fixed “Sweetheart” Footrest incorrect build size on Back direction

Clarified language around Management quests requiring “more” reviews or guests, from the moment the quest was accepted.

Correctly named the container for Blackberries (was Blueberries... fruits are hard im sorry ok??).

Fixed yet another typo where I couldn’t tell east from west (when asking Jax about someone).

Fixed a bunch of typos and errors (thank you everyone for reporting them!)

Fixed Elegant Wardrobe description showing Level 2 instead of its correct Level (3).

Fixed a mistake in the Chinese translation of the game, where the quest for Julia’s Greenhouse would ask for a Charcoal Lily instead of Chamomile (despite correctly accepting Chamomile)

Patch 1.3.1 should work with all Save Game Sessions from the previous release version.

End of Patch notes.

We quietly enabled Steam Cloud Saves last week, which some players have already been taking advantage of. It should work now!

last week, which some players have already been taking advantage of. It should work now! Valve has categorized Bear and Breakfast as Playable on the Steam Deck! We've received reports of some players being able to play, while others haven't been able to made it work, so please be aware that the experience might not be super smooth on the Deck yet. Since we are still testing out our Controller Support, we haven't invested time in Steam Deck compatibility just yet, but we'll take a proper look at getting verified soon!

We're still fixing existing issues as they come up, including trying to find causes for some of the harder to find ones. We're also looking to start a discussion about the mid-term plan and what broader content updates we can ship within the next 6 months! We'll keep reading, watching, responding and keep you updated on things as best we can. Thanks for sticking around!

Thank u, love u