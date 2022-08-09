Earning an income and healing?

Hello everyone.

I seem to be on a roll with adding features and I really hope that this trend can continue. At the moment I lack the funds to get new models so some things may not look quite right. This will not stop me though. I will continue to develop the game until it is an enjoyable experience for every fantasy lover out there.

Now I shall describe what I am adding in this update and why.

Number 1:

I have added new attack animations to the character. This hero is not the final design. I have my eye on a set of characters however it will take some time to get them.

Number 2:

Have you ever been stabbed? Well if you did then you wouldn't magically heal the wounds almost instantly it would take awhile. This is why you can't outright heal however I have now added that when you get to the mysterious pool and go into the water then you start to passively heal over time! Magic water am I right? This feature is a bit buggy so bear with me as I find a way to stop loopholes.

Number 3:

The Village is empty at the moment except for a few monsters so at the moment killing all the monsters will allow the village to give you a small trickle of gold to help you keep re-spawning however your position can still be overrun so don't rely solely on it. Once I have the assets then I will be adding villagers that give quests and bring better immersion to the area.

Well that is it for now. I also fixed some things but those above are the biggest things added for now. Here are a few more things below. Please feel free to send bug reports either by discord or email.

Bug fixes:

Enemy death animation was not working at times and now they should play it.

Added:

Added an execution area in the fort. (aesthetic reasons.)

Scattered stronger weapons around the fort.

Added more base guards. (may or may not be more useful.)