Earning an income and healing?

Hello everyone.
I seem to be on a roll with adding features and I really hope that this trend can continue. At the moment I lack the funds to get new models so some things may not look quite right. This will not stop me though. I will continue to develop the game until it is an enjoyable experience for every fantasy lover out there.
Now I shall describe what I am adding in this update and why.
Number 1:
I have added new attack animations to the character. This hero is not the final design. I have my eye on a set of characters however it will take some time to get them.
Number 2:
Have you ever been stabbed? Well if you did then you wouldn't magically heal the wounds almost instantly it would take awhile. This is why you can't outright heal however I have now added that when you get to the mysterious pool and go into the water then you start to passively heal over time! Magic water am I right? This feature is a bit buggy so bear with me as I find a way to stop loopholes.
Number 3:
The Village is empty at the moment except for a few monsters so at the moment killing all the monsters will allow the village to give you a small trickle of gold to help you keep re-spawning however your position can still be overrun so don't rely solely on it. Once I have the assets then I will be adding villagers that give quests and bring better immersion to the area.
Well that is it for now. I also fixed some things but those above are the biggest things added for now. Here are a few more things below. Please feel free to send bug reports either by discord or email.
Bug fixes:
Enemy death animation was not working at times and now they should play it.
Added:
Added an execution area in the fort. (aesthetic reasons.)
Scattered stronger weapons around the fort.
Added more base guards. (may or may not be more useful.)
Changed files in this update