- New seasonal premium tank - Phoenix
- A significant increase in the reward for capturing the base
- Improved work of critical zones of Spring Spirit, some decorative elements were removed from New Year's tanks
- New 11lvl Tanks
- Transition of the Chat to the channel system with the ability to switch in your Personal Cabinet
- Increased slots to 4 for gear and equipment
- Removed some pop-ups at the start of the game
- Improved spectator mode
- Increasing the number of slots for tanks up to 15
- Rebalance of consumables
- Fixed indication of the readiness of awards in the hangar
- Lots of technical fixes to ensure an enjoyable gaming experience
Battle Tanks: Legends of World War II update for 10 August 2022
4.80 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
