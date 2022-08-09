Hotfix for the Multiplayer alpha test on Aug.9

A new hotfix patch for multiplayer was just released; please exit the game and update to the latest version.
Added & adjusted:
● Added more items to the Grocery, including Nitrification bomb, Single Health Potion, Group Health Potion, etc.)
● Added an option to submit errored logs.
● Adjusted the default graphic setting to "Borderless window".
Optimized
● Optimized the hair and eyebrow color of random female NPCs, now their hair colors and eyebrow colors will be the same.
● Optimized the dialogue of random NPCs.
● Optimized the animation of Zeke's announcement.
Fixed:
● Fixed the bug that the player was teleported to the underground when using the [Unstuck] function in the "Research Center".
● Fixed Rui-an and Dan-bi can't enter the door, and Ruian's sleeping mold issue.
● Fixed some issues related to the commission that can't be picked up correctly.
● Fixed some problems that several NPCs sleep with their eyes open.
● Fixed Sandberry Zongzi's mold issue
● Fixed the bug that prevented mechanical scraps and wood scraps from being put in storage boxes
● Fixed a bug that scraps can't be broken entirely
● Fixed the tailor machine's mold issue
● Fixed the bug that one-attack kill did not create drops from monsters
● Fixed the abnormal resolution issue for in multi inspections
● Fixed some version number issues when logging in
● Fixed some information issues about moving out
● Fixed some sandfishing issues
● Fixed some issues when adding friends
● Fixed some issues that the commerce didn't cost gols correctly
● Fixed the precondition of the Geegler Yakmel station
● Fixed some molding issues
● Fixed the wrong actions for train drivers.
● Fixed the Golden Eagle's disappearing issue
● Fixed some issues that some English words could not be input
● Fixed some spelling mistakes in English text.
● Fixed some issues caused by deleting the character's data
● Fixed some controller targetting issues
● Fixed a problem in which the server name could disappear in the private chat
● Fixed the bug that the Googo does not play music in the "Blue Moon Saloon"
● Fixed the issue that "Amirah" was displayed on the NPC avatar
● Fixed the floating register issue
● Fixed the teammates' damage issue
Changed depots in multiplayer_test branch