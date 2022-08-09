Hotfix for the Multiplayer alpha test on Aug.9

A new hotfix patch for multiplayer was just released; please exit the game and update to the latest version.

Added & adjusted:

● Added more items to the Grocery, including Nitrification bomb, Single Health Potion, Group Health Potion, etc.)

● Added an option to submit errored logs.

● Adjusted the default graphic setting to "Borderless window".

Optimized

● Optimized the hair and eyebrow color of random female NPCs, now their hair colors and eyebrow colors will be the same.

● Optimized the dialogue of random NPCs.

● Optimized the animation of Zeke's announcement.

Fixed:

● Fixed the bug that the player was teleported to the underground when using the [Unstuck] function in the "Research Center".

● Fixed Rui-an and Dan-bi can't enter the door, and Ruian's sleeping mold issue.

● Fixed some issues related to the commission that can't be picked up correctly.

● Fixed some problems that several NPCs sleep with their eyes open.

● Fixed Sandberry Zongzi's mold issue

● Fixed the bug that prevented mechanical scraps and wood scraps from being put in storage boxes

● Fixed a bug that scraps can't be broken entirely

● Fixed the tailor machine's mold issue

● Fixed the bug that one-attack kill did not create drops from monsters

● Fixed the abnormal resolution issue for in multi inspections

● Fixed some version number issues when logging in

● Fixed some information issues about moving out

● Fixed some sandfishing issues

● Fixed some issues when adding friends

● Fixed some issues that the commerce didn't cost gols correctly

● Fixed the precondition of the Geegler Yakmel station

● Fixed some molding issues

● Fixed the wrong actions for train drivers.

● Fixed the Golden Eagle's disappearing issue

● Fixed some issues that some English words could not be input

● Fixed some spelling mistakes in English text.

● Fixed some issues caused by deleting the character's data

● Fixed some controller targetting issues

● Fixed a problem in which the server name could disappear in the private chat

● Fixed the bug that the Googo does not play music in the "Blue Moon Saloon"

● Fixed the issue that "Amirah" was displayed on the NPC avatar

● Fixed the floating register issue

● Fixed the teammates' damage issue