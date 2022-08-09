- Disabling pixel perfect now looks better on screen resolution ratios smaller than 16:9.
- Sometimes Steam will disconnect from the game, this is usually due to an internet connection error, and some people would miss out on achievements. I’ve implemented a check that runs at the beginning of the game for Steam achievements. It will also trigger if you save, exit, and load the save file again.
- Fixed the font for Japanese which was preventing some characters from displaying correctly.
Haiku, the Robot update for 9 August 2022
Build 1.0.267
Patchnotes via Steam Community
