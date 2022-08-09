 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Rack update for 9 August 2022

Different hustling arenas merged

Share · View all patches · Build 9280501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, we merged the different types of hustling arenas into one. This will prevent user segregation. Now you can set the match parameters (bet, sets, game type, aiming aid) at the table before starting a match. Just like in the VIP room.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1933321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link