In this update, we merged the different types of hustling arenas into one. This will prevent user segregation. Now you can set the match parameters (bet, sets, game type, aiming aid) at the table before starting a match. Just like in the VIP room.
The Rack update for 9 August 2022
Different hustling arenas merged
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update