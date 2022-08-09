Warmfix Update 1.1c - Alchemy Mini-rework + Carpentry Improvements & More

Share · View all patches · Build 9280465 · Last edited 9 August 2022 – 11:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Heyo - here's a medium-sized warmfix with some new things, some improvements and lots of fixes-

Try out the new alchemy changes, they should feel VERY impactful and make it much more enjoyable!

As always, you might need to re-open steam to receive the update.

Cheers & have fun!

ALCHEMY MINI-REWORK

REMOVED - Auto-merge: No longer exists in the potion tree

NEW - Potion queue: Store up to 9 potions in your cauldron

Merge Potion & Merge Effect: Separate unlocks > one unified unlock

Starting potion interval: 210s > 150s

Final potion interval: 150s > 70s

Starting Storage: 2 shelf slots > 3 shelf slots (max unchanged)

MAJOR FIXES & CHANGES

Fixed potions behaving erratically when dragged over stations

Fixed carpentry easily getting into an infinite king-summon state

Auto-buy ratio can now be set to 0, to completely ignore a station

You can now hold shift(5) or control(25) when changing auto-buy ratios

Carpentry auto-upgrades now ignore locked stations in penances

Fixed underground bouncer appearing much later than they should

Alchemwiwis' potion-throwing logic now properly prioritizes stations

Offline gains will now trigger after 10 minutes, and the screen after 30 (used to be 15min, 1h)

MINOR FIXES & CHANGES