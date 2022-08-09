Warmfix Update 1.1c - Alchemy Mini-rework + Carpentry Improvements & More

Heyo - here's a medium-sized warmfix with some new things, some improvements and lots of fixes-
Try out the new alchemy changes, they should feel VERY impactful and make it much more enjoyable!
As always, you might need to re-open steam to receive the update.
Cheers & have fun!
ALCHEMY MINI-REWORK
REMOVED - Auto-merge: No longer exists in the potion tree
NEW - Potion queue: Store up to 9 potions in your cauldron
- Merge Potion & Merge Effect: Separate unlocks > one unified unlock
- Starting potion interval: 210s > 150s
- Final potion interval: 150s > 70s
- Starting Storage: 2 shelf slots > 3 shelf slots (max unchanged)
MAJOR FIXES & CHANGES
- Fixed potions behaving erratically when dragged over stations
- Fixed carpentry easily getting into an infinite king-summon state
- Auto-buy ratio can now be set to 0, to completely ignore a station
- You can now hold shift(5) or control(25) when changing auto-buy ratios
- Carpentry auto-upgrades now ignore locked stations in penances
- Fixed underground bouncer appearing much later than they should
- Alchemwiwis' potion-throwing logic now properly prioritizes stations
- Offline gains will now trigger after 10 minutes, and the screen after 30 (used to be 15min, 1h)
MINOR FIXES & CHANGES
- New sounds & animations added to wiwi lab & wiwi leveling
- Fixed challenges not taking into account the 10% exploit bonus when checking goals
- Removed 'esc' from keys that count for the penance 'clicky cla-', eh, you know which one it is
- Fixed the game showing +0 on kiwi gains when your income is insignificant instead of still displaying the number that precision turns into 0 because it's comparatively oh-so-small
- Fixed carpentry ratio colors often getting stuck on multiple icons
- Fixed an error that could happen with alchemwiwi throwing potions
- Reduced the minimum windowed size from small to itty-bitty
