Patch 1.1.06

**- Fixes for issues where no new animals would show up in the Take In panel

Fixed picking up animals

Fixed a bug with players being unable to place and move buildings

More fixes for language resetting bug

Optimized game performance when patting and brushing an animal

2 different 'cold' animal conditions were separated in to 'cold' and 'pneumonia' to make them more distinct

Table for washing puppies and kittens can now be properly placed in all puppies and kittens buildings, and all animal washing buildings

Fixed a bug preventing the player from placing and moving the vet table**

Fixed exploit that allowed the quick earning of 800k

Selling furniture function has a separate warning message (previously it was the same as for buildings)

Corrected bandage tooltips

Corrected order of initializing settings which could cause all sorts of issues

Additional logging and changes to readability in game logs

Changed the contents of the "logCategory" field in all Logger.Log references for better readability

Fixed mission collider in Cat building level 3

No duplicate leaderboard emails should show after loading the game

Removed an empty notification that would sometimes show up after loading a game

We also re-added changes from patch 1.1.05:

**- Fixed player being stuck in rare circumstances after trying to pick an animal up or use an item on it