Patch 1.1.06

**- Fixes for issues where no new animals would show up in the Take In panel
- Fixed picking up animals
- Fixed a bug with players being unable to place and move buildings
- More fixes for language resetting bug
- Optimized game performance when patting and brushing an animal
- 2 different 'cold' animal conditions were separated in to 'cold' and 'pneumonia' to make them more distinct
- Table for washing puppies and kittens can now be properly placed in all puppies and kittens buildings, and all animal washing buildings
- Fixed a bug preventing the player from placing and moving the vet table**
- Fixed exploit that allowed the quick earning of 800k
- Selling furniture function has a separate warning message (previously it was the same as for buildings)
- Corrected bandage tooltips
- Corrected order of initializing settings which could cause all sorts of issues
- Additional logging and changes to readability in game logs
- Changed the contents of the "logCategory" field in all Logger.Log references for better readability
- Fixed mission collider in Cat building level 3
- No duplicate leaderboard emails should show after loading the game
- Removed an empty notification that would sometimes show up after loading a game
We also re-added changes from patch 1.1.05:
**- Fixed player being stuck in rare circumstances after trying to pick an animal up or use an item on it
- Fixes for shaving and band aids for puppies and kittens
- Fixed disappearing dispensers that are placed outside of buildings**
- Disabled old debug-log system, no additional .txt files will be generated, now all logs files are in *.db format
Changed files in this update