Animal Shelter update for 9 August 2022

Patch 1.1.06

Patch 1.1.06 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**- Fixes for issues where no new animals would show up in the Take In panel

  • Fixed picking up animals
  • Fixed a bug with players being unable to place and move buildings
  • More fixes for language resetting bug
  • Optimized game performance when patting and brushing an animal
  • 2 different 'cold' animal conditions were separated in to 'cold' and 'pneumonia' to make them more distinct
  • Table for washing puppies and kittens can now be properly placed in all puppies and kittens buildings, and all animal washing buildings
  • Fixed a bug preventing the player from placing and moving the vet table**
  • Fixed exploit that allowed the quick earning of 800k
  • Selling furniture function has a separate warning message (previously it was the same as for buildings)
  • Corrected bandage tooltips
  • Corrected order of initializing settings which could cause all sorts of issues
  • Additional logging and changes to readability in game logs
  • Changed the contents of the "logCategory" field in all Logger.Log references for better readability
  • Fixed mission collider in Cat building level 3
  • No duplicate leaderboard emails should show after loading the game
  • Removed an empty notification that would sometimes show up after loading a game

We also re-added changes from patch 1.1.05:
**- Fixed player being stuck in rare circumstances after trying to pick an animal up or use an item on it

  • Fixes for shaving and band aids for puppies and kittens
  • Fixed disappearing dispensers that are placed outside of buildings**
  • Disabled old debug-log system, no additional .txt files will be generated, now all logs files are in *.db format

Changed files in this update

