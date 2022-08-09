0.538.4 - Autonomic Love

Mandatory IFF Pilot training

Following a number of accidents involving the misuse of autonomous weapons, all the licenced pilots operating in the Enceladus space are required to undergo annual training on the operation of autonomous targeting systems. While the Enceladus Corp spokesman claims that the sole purpose of the training is to increase the safety of the station occupants, a number of mining guilds protest this mandatory activity as an additional thinly veiled tax imposed by the station.

New community patch for EIAA-1337 autopilot

A new community patch to the infamous autonomous EIAA-1337 autopilot reached a release candidate stage today. Taking advantage of the MIT licence of the software, a group of developers introduced an overhaul to the notoriously sparse visual interface of the device in order to expose its internal decision process. The merge request quotes a capability to “finally understand what the damaged thing is trying to do and perhaps not fly with your finger on the power switch all the time”. Elon Interstellar already integrated the changes into their next OTA update.

New simulation theory breakthrough

Researchers led by dr Bostrom announced today a new breakthrough in the field of simulation theory; the idea that we live in a universe run as an immensely complex simulation. New experiments seem to bind well-known quantum phenomena with the simulation theory, suggesting that the universe seems to be approximating the quantum results when no one is observing them. Dr Bostrom suggests that we could abuse observed phenomenons to introduce additional shortcuts in quantum reasoning algorithms, significantly increasing the computing capacity of modern devices.

Maintenance Logs