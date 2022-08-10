Patch Note ver.1.0.7

Thank you for playing "OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK".
The following features were added and bugs were fixed in ver. 1.0.7.
◆New Features
- Option to assign keyboard keys for "up, down, left, and right".
- Option to synchronize the screen display vertically.
◆Bug fixes
- Input devices are not recognized when a pressure-sensitive keyboard is connected.
- Input devices are not recognized when a specific virtual gamepad is installed.
- Blurred text in full screen mode.
- The screen would remain dark when warping again immediately after warping.
- Other minor bugs
If you notice any other problems, please report them in the bug report thread.
If you have anything that you need our support team's help, please contact us using the form below.
URL: https://kdq.jp/ovl-game-support
Thank you for your continued support of OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK.
Changed files in this update