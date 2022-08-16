Full Release Available!

The full version 1.0 is available now!

New Map added!

Explore the Glaciers of Mo'Ritz!

30 new levels

2 new bosses

New graphics and artworks!

Fight large numbers of enemies and find your strategy to master this map!

New Fusion Tower Upgrades!

Combine the elements to build powerful Elemental Fusion Towers.

Start with two Elemental Gemstone Upgrades to unlock the fusions.

Check the Towers Almanac for more info.

Combine Fire with Nature to build a Meteor Tower.

Combine Fire with Storm to build a Flamethrower Tower.

Combine Ice with Nature to build a Snowball Tower.

Combine Ice with Water to build an Icicle Tower.

Combine Lightning with Fire to build an Arc Flash Tower.

Combine Lightning with Ice to build a Plasma Tower.

Combine Nature with Storm to build a Leaf Tower.

Combine Nature with Water to build a Spider Tower.

Combine Storm with Ice to build a Blizard Tower.

Combine Storm with Lightning to build a Thunderstorm Tower.

Combine Water with Fire to build a Steam Tower.

Combine Water with Lightning to build a Electrophorus Tower.

Other Changes

Added a new inventory slot.

Added 19 new achievements.

Fixed some wrong item stats.

I hope you have fun with this new update. It's the biggest update yet and the game is now full released. There will be more content updates and bugfixes in the future.