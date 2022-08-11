 Skip to content

Out There: Oceans of Time update for 11 August 2022

Update 1.1.17: Signs & Feedback

Update 1.1.17: Signs & Feedback

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new update lands with improvements and more clear markers within the game for a more fluid experience!

Added in this patch:
🚀 Location marker for chests when on expedition
🚀 Additional sound effects on various actions, tooltips, failures and successes
🚀 New Double Cargo interface when switching ships
🚀 Additional feedback and visual cues when fuel, oxygen, hull are low

Fixed in this patch:
🚀 Improvement of the ultraprobe system
🚀 Expedition ending screen now has better pacing when nothing has been acquired
🚀 Picking up and dividing resources stacks could create overlap and bugs
🚀 Various visual glitches, text corrections and mismatches

We are continuously working on upgrading the game, be prepared for a big update coming later this year!

Thank you for your patience and support as we make Out There: Oceans of Time the experience you've been waiting for.

  • Mi-Clos Studio & Modern Wolf

