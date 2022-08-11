Update 1.1.17: Signs & Feedback

This new update lands with improvements and more clear markers within the game for a more fluid experience!
Added in this patch:
🚀 Location marker for chests when on expedition
🚀 Additional sound effects on various actions, tooltips, failures and successes
🚀 New Double Cargo interface when switching ships
🚀 Additional feedback and visual cues when fuel, oxygen, hull are low
Fixed in this patch:
🚀 Improvement of the ultraprobe system
🚀 Expedition ending screen now has better pacing when nothing has been acquired
🚀 Picking up and dividing resources stacks could create overlap and bugs
🚀 Various visual glitches, text corrections and mismatches
We are continuously working on upgrading the game, be prepared for a big update coming later this year!
Thank you for your patience and support as we make Out There: Oceans of Time the experience you've been waiting for.
- Mi-Clos Studio & Modern Wolf
