Update 1.1.17: Signs & Feedback

This new update lands with improvements and more clear markers within the game for a more fluid experience!

Added in this patch:

🚀 Location marker for chests when on expedition

🚀 Additional sound effects on various actions, tooltips, failures and successes

🚀 New Double Cargo interface when switching ships

🚀 Additional feedback and visual cues when fuel, oxygen, hull are low

Fixed in this patch:

🚀 Improvement of the ultraprobe system

🚀 Expedition ending screen now has better pacing when nothing has been acquired

🚀 Picking up and dividing resources stacks could create overlap and bugs

🚀 Various visual glitches, text corrections and mismatches

We are continuously working on upgrading the game, be prepared for a big update coming later this year!

Thank you for your patience and support as we make Out There: Oceans of Time the experience you've been waiting for.

Mi-Clos Studio & Modern Wolf

