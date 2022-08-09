 Skip to content

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 9 August 2022

The 1st Composition Contest 「SIXTAR PLANET」 Result Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9280084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Original]
Raphiiel - StellaR-MemoriA
大豆使徒(打打だいず+seatrus) - Lustroustravel
Essbee - Star rider

[Variety]
KθZyo - Síoraí
Palami - Alone in Starlight
Palami - Mango Bingsu
ZxNX - În amour
後藤 feat. nayuta - 銀世界にひとり

Changed files in this update

Depot 1802721
  • Loading history…
