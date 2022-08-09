 Skip to content

Lodestar update for 9 August 2022

Patch 4.2.0 - Boss Worm Reworked, Planet Visual Overhaul, Mining Ship v3

Patch 4.2.0 - Boss Worm Reworked, Planet Visual Overhaul, Mining Ship v3
Last edited by Wendy

We've been hard at work leveling up the planet visuals to match the increased cohesion we added to the ship. Additionally we've made Planet 1 and 2 clearer in both navigation and boss fights. Please give us feedback on the new features so we can continue to improve.

Features

  • All planets have been udpated to new visual style! (landscapes/fog/lighting/etc)
  • Boss 1 Revamped significantly to make it more clear how to beat it.
  • Asteroid Mining Ship has been reworked again in both controls and camera. Inside of asteroids should be more clear!
  • Planet 2 should be significantly easier to navigate with new map colors. Additionally a new puzzle type has been added.

Feedback Features

  • Player Camera should be less jittery and collide with less objects.
  • Production Menu updated with your feedback and suggestions.
  • Health shrooms should be easier to distinguish from smaller foliage mushrooms and spawn blobs you must pickup.
  • Ore is embedded less into landscapes to make it easier to mine the whole thing.
  • Elevator is now 3x faster to make ship traversal quicker (we are evaluater switching to a teleporter system)
  • Bomb now always throws at max distance. This make it easier to predict.
  • Ship visuals have been further improved near engine and cockpit.

Bugs:

  • Fixed a periodic hitch that could occur on players with a large friends list
  • Fixed a handful of crashes reported
  • Fixed some stretching happening on low-end machines for the spaceship
  • Small foliage rocks no longer have collision
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the planet 1 boss to become unresponsive and invincible
  • It should not longer be possible for a random asteroid to spawn inside the ship
  • Fixed a ton of holes and ways to get out the map that were reported via bug reporter

