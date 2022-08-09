 Skip to content

Stuntfest - World Tour update for 9 August 2022

Dev Q&A #1

Dev Q&A #1

Ever wondered what its like to be a VFX artist working on Pow Wow? Curious about what goes into the VFX side of games dev? Well, we got you. Take a look at our first Dev Q&A and let us know what you think!

Wanna know more or, have specific VFX questions for Max? Let us know on the forums or, one of our many social media platforms;

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Stuntfest
Discord - https://discord.com/Stuntfest
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/stuntfestofficial
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stuntfestofficial/

