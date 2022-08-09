 Skip to content

Yeomna : The Legend of Dongbaek update for 9 August 2022

08/09/2022 Update 01

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Move to the starting point when using 1 Unseal Charm consumed.

Keyboard: 3 key
Gamepad: D - pad right

  1. Upcoming updates next week

Easy mode

Thank you.

