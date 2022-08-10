v1.0.0 Release Candidate 1

This update is a pre-release of the 1.0.0 version of Vinyl Reality, and will be used to track down and fix the last remaining issues and bugs ahead of the full release later this month.
So if you experience any issues while using this latest update, be sure to report them on the Vinyl Reality Discord server, or through the contact form on the website!
v1.0.0rc1 Release notes:
- Avatars: Add new built-in robot avatar
- Avatars: Improve resting hand pose for Ready Player Me avatars
- Turntable: Add pitch range user setting with options: 8%, 16%, 32%, 50%, 100%
- Turntable: Attach records when thrown onto turntable platter
- Turntable: Fix record playback stopping when another record touches the needle
- Turntable: Fix tonearm falling through tonearm rest when dropped
- User Settings: Moved all meta data settings to record case panel
- Performance: Several minor performance improvements
Changed files in this update