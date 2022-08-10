 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vinyl Reality update for 10 August 2022

v1.0.0 Release Candidate 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9279637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is a pre-release of the 1.0.0 version of Vinyl Reality, and will be used to track down and fix the last remaining issues and bugs ahead of the full release later this month.

So if you experience any issues while using this latest update, be sure to report them on the Vinyl Reality Discord server, or through the contact form on the website!

v1.0.0rc1 Release notes:
  • Avatars: Add new built-in robot avatar
  • Avatars: Improve resting hand pose for Ready Player Me avatars
  • Turntable: Add pitch range user setting with options: 8%, 16%, 32%, 50%, 100%
  • Turntable: Attach records when thrown onto turntable platter
  • Turntable: Fix record playback stopping when another record touches the needle
  • Turntable: Fix tonearm falling through tonearm rest when dropped
  • User Settings: Moved all meta data settings to record case panel
  • Performance: Several minor performance improvements

Changed files in this update

Vinyl Reality Content Depot 642771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link