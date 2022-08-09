 Skip to content

SAELIG update for 9 August 2022

Update 36.1 - Bug smash!

Share · View all patches · Build 9279631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

Big sorries to those who had bugs with update 36. It was a massive effort on my end and some things just didn't get picked up in testing. :(

Here are some fixes for you.

  • Fixed farm animal textures that looked horrible.
  • Fixed some floating objects.
  • Fixed a bug that would potentially break the Abbot if you married them.
  • Renamed some of the 'case' wording to match the new 'peek' name.
  • Now when you command a hyrmann to peek, it will be for a single building, not an area of buildings.
  • I think I have fixed some bugs with cart navigation.
  • When selecting the Den and then selecting another building, the production panel would be all messed up. Have fixed.
  • Tweaked the responsiveness of double-click when using fast game speeds.
  • Hopefully fixed the tutorial issues (can no longer replicate).

More goodies to come!

Cheers,
Jamie.

Changed files in this update

SAELIG Windows Public Depot 612721
SAELIG Linux Depot 612723
SAELIG MacOS Depot 612724
