Update 36.1 - Bug smash!

Greetings!
Big sorries to those who had bugs with update 36. It was a massive effort on my end and some things just didn't get picked up in testing. :(
Here are some fixes for you.
- Fixed farm animal textures that looked horrible.
- Fixed some floating objects.
- Fixed a bug that would potentially break the Abbot if you married them.
- Renamed some of the 'case' wording to match the new 'peek' name.
- Now when you command a hyrmann to peek, it will be for a single building, not an area of buildings.
- I think I have fixed some bugs with cart navigation.
- When selecting the Den and then selecting another building, the production panel would be all messed up. Have fixed.
- Tweaked the responsiveness of double-click when using fast game speeds.
- Hopefully fixed the tutorial issues (can no longer replicate).
More goodies to come!
Cheers,
Jamie.
Changed files in this update