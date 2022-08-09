 Skip to content

Eo update for 9 August 2022

Mushroomkeeper Sprout

Eo update for 9 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update will add a new home to our dear Mushroomkeeper Sprout, the little fey that wrote a wonderful bio on our discord.

Join us there! https://discord.gg/xBB6YBfUVd

All the best,

  • Gaia

