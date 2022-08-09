Early Access Version 0.2b

UI
- Complete revamp of the Character Selection Menu.
Misc
- Reduces amount of fragments of spirit needed to unlock all characters availables.
- Add and changes some of the vfx actives in the first area (let me know what you think!).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a visual issue when the scar/reward animation for combat start playing (what happen is the scarf could appear in the middle of a previous animation instead of the begining for a fraction of second).
- Fixed an issue affecting status effects. The display space was calculated incorrectly.
