Tower of Spirit update for 9 August 2022

Early Access Version 0.2b

Patchnotes

UI

  • Complete revamp of the Character Selection Menu.

Misc

  • Reduces amount of fragments of spirit needed to unlock all characters availables.
  • Add and changes some of the vfx actives in the first area (let me know what you think!).

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a visual issue when the scar/reward animation for combat start playing (what happen is the scarf could appear in the middle of a previous animation instead of the begining for a fraction of second).
  • Fixed an issue affecting status effects. The display space was calculated incorrectly.

