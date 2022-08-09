 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coronation update for 9 August 2022

Patch 0.23.29

Share · View all patches · Build 9279448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Banner conquer box's size increased to the size of the flat area around the flag.
  • Kingdom leaders can no longer use other player's settlements. Their people must work/live in their own settlements.

Fixes:

  • Stables not spawning new horses.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1649921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link