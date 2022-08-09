Patch 0.23.29

Changes:
- Banner conquer box's size increased to the size of the flat area around the flag.
- Kingdom leaders can no longer use other player's settlements. Their people must work/live in their own settlements.
Fixes:
- Stables not spawning new horses.
