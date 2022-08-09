Update Notes August 9th 2022

Hey there!
Here we go with the changes in this version from August 9th
- CHANGED: "Mouse Sensitivity" to "Aim Sensitivity" so that keys are also affected equally
- CHANGED: the input system has entirely changed internally, so that it supports keyboard better and joystick controllers in the future as well
- NEW: space bar to both launch or reset the photon bullet
- NEW: keys WASD and arrows to rotate the aim and change sensitivity
- FIX: (an attempt on fixing) how increment of rotation degrees and sensitivity
Changed files in this update