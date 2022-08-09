V-Sync option [Windows Ver.]

Miaw!
V-Sync now can be enabled and disabled at Settings.
For people who experienced FPS drop (game became slower), disabling or enabling this option might help to remove the problem. ːmagicatː
Note: This option are only available on Windows.
