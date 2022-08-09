Updates, including the addition of a time trial mode

-Time trial mode is implemented.

In this mode, the train departs from a station with a delay and measures the time to the end of the station.

-The train configuration can now be selected in conductor mode.

(However, only for commuter trains).

-The door sound of the 4300 series has been changed.

-The stop position of the 2 car train down at Hamazono Station has been changed.

I'm currently working on extending the route.

I'm targeting an update by the end of the year.

Original text（Japanese）

タイムアタックモード追加などのアップデート

・タイムアタックモードを実装しました。

駅を遅延した状態で出発し、終点までのタイムを計測するモードです。

・車掌モードにて編成を選択できるようになりました。

（ただし、通勤型車両のみ）

・4300形のドア音を変更しました。

・浜園駅下り2両編成の停止位置を変更しました。

現在路線の延伸作業を進めております。

年内のアップデートを目標にしております。