仙劍客棧 2 update for 9 August 2022

Patch Date: 2022-08-09

Patch Date: 2022-08-09 · Build 9279339

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch V1.0.6 List:

  1. Update the requirement of ending “Spirit Servant Inn”.
  2. Modify the rule of Diary about Recruitment Notice staffs.
  3. Modify the customer behavior of no food to eat.
  4. Fix no customers and buttons in Auto mode.

