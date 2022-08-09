Patch Date: 2022-08-09

Patch V1.0.6 List:
- Update the requirement of ending “Spirit Servant Inn”.
- Modify the rule of Diary about Recruitment Notice staffs.
- Modify the customer behavior of no food to eat.
- Fix no customers and buttons in Auto mode.
