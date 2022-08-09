 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost Wish: In the desperate world update for 9 August 2022

Steam fix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9279217 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Last fix broke overlay and returning to menu (thanks to some conflict between new Steam IDE and engine basic functions). I rewrited some of the code. Hope it didn't cause any other bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1891741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link