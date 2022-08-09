Last fix broke overlay and returning to menu (thanks to some conflict between new Steam IDE and engine basic functions). I rewrited some of the code. Hope it didn't cause any other bugs.
Lost Wish: In the desperate world update for 9 August 2022
Steam fix 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
