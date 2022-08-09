 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Forest update for 9 August 2022

Big Update with Rangers and 2nd Story

Share · View all patches · Build 9279109 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains a lot of small fixes and updates. Note that the 2nd story is now available, but it is very, very incomplete. It is there purely to get a glimpse and for early feedback.

  • Fixed: Should no longer be possible to build walls through forests and outside the village boundaries
  • Fixed: A problem that could lead to some players not getting all Steam achievements they deserve
  • Fixed: Food gained by slaughtering animals calculated correctly again
  • Fixed: Refugees state should now be saved correctly (you can no longer load a save game to get more refugees)
  • Fixed: Mercenaries are now saved and loaded in savegames.
  • Balance: Slightly fewer monsters in "Children's Tales"
  • Balance: Higher Wood and Stone yield in "Children's Tales" - both of these to make it easier to get into the game for new players.
  • Balance: Small changes to several quests in "Children's Tales"
  • Enabled Rangers as recruitable mercenaries to the tavern
  • Steward now gets enabled during the tutorial missions.
  • Tavern UI should now update correctly when hiring mercenaries
  • Changed the AI pathfinding system, which should eliminate the issue of peasants and some monsters being stuck
  • Mercenary prices should now be calculated correctly
  • Some icons have been improved
  • A couple small fixes all around

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link