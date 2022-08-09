Big Update with Rangers and 2nd Story

This update contains a lot of small fixes and updates. Note that the 2nd story is now available, but it is very, very incomplete. It is there purely to get a glimpse and for early feedback.

Fixed: Should no longer be possible to build walls through forests and outside the village boundaries

Fixed: A problem that could lead to some players not getting all Steam achievements they deserve

Fixed: Food gained by slaughtering animals calculated correctly again

Fixed: Refugees state should now be saved correctly (you can no longer load a save game to get more refugees)

Fixed: Mercenaries are now saved and loaded in savegames.

Balance: Slightly fewer monsters in "Children's Tales"

Balance: Higher Wood and Stone yield in "Children's Tales" - both of these to make it easier to get into the game for new players.

Balance: Small changes to several quests in "Children's Tales"

Enabled Rangers as recruitable mercenaries to the tavern

Steward now gets enabled during the tutorial missions.

Tavern UI should now update correctly when hiring mercenaries

Changed the AI pathfinding system, which should eliminate the issue of peasants and some monsters being stuck

Mercenary prices should now be calculated correctly

Some icons have been improved

A couple small fixes all around