Big Update with Rangers and 2nd Story

This update contains a lot of small fixes and updates. Note that the 2nd story is now available, but it is very, very incomplete. It is there purely to get a glimpse and for early feedback.
- Fixed: Should no longer be possible to build walls through forests and outside the village boundaries
- Fixed: A problem that could lead to some players not getting all Steam achievements they deserve
- Fixed: Food gained by slaughtering animals calculated correctly again
- Fixed: Refugees state should now be saved correctly (you can no longer load a save game to get more refugees)
- Fixed: Mercenaries are now saved and loaded in savegames.
- Balance: Slightly fewer monsters in "Children's Tales"
- Balance: Higher Wood and Stone yield in "Children's Tales" - both of these to make it easier to get into the game for new players.
- Balance: Small changes to several quests in "Children's Tales"
- Enabled Rangers as recruitable mercenaries to the tavern
- Steward now gets enabled during the tutorial missions.
- Tavern UI should now update correctly when hiring mercenaries
- Changed the AI pathfinding system, which should eliminate the issue of peasants and some monsters being stuck
- Mercenary prices should now be calculated correctly
- Some icons have been improved
- A couple small fixes all around
