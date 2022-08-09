Pupdate: Ephemeral Tale v1.49.4

Changed default combat encounter delay from 25 -> 50

NOTE: This will only apply to players without existing saves! If you would like to adjust your combat delay rate to match and have an existing save file, this can be done via the Options menu.

Additionally, this can can serve as a reminder that these options exist to allow anyone to customize the gameplay to fit their own desires and needs! While I continue to tune the default settings based on user feedback, there's a vast amount of variables between our gameplay styles as individuals so never hesitate to adjust your settings to your own preference. (It's not cheating, I promise!)