Sharpshooter Plus update for 11 August 2022

Sharpshooter Plus 2.0.3 update released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sharpshooter Plus Steam/Unified 2.0.3 has been released as of 8/11/2022.

The following change was made in this version:

  • X Mode added. Press the "X" key on the main menu 8 times to enable it.
    Inspired by a 2-year-old, "X Mode" simply switches things up: you are now required to shoot the targets marked with Xs, and avoid the normal targets. Ultimately, there are no changes to the gameplay itself, but if you like seeing a big X and hearing a buzzing sound every time you hit a target, X Mode is for you! Now, as that 2-year-old said, "get an X score!"

