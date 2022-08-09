 Skip to content

Rock Hoppers Playtest update for 9 August 2022

Build 9278676

-Fixed some player controller weirdness in multiplayer
-Yet another attempt at fixing the gliding NPC problem
-Mission and Bookmark markers are now always visible on radar
-Some new AiM biome content

