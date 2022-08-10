Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! Update! Lots of fixes to gamepad controls & more!

Howdy howdy y'all! So as we're looking to future proof CSD 3 for the years to come something we've wanted to do for a while is redo a lot of the gamepad control code, specifically for co-op. There were moments when menus could overlap each other and such, and those problems were much more pronounced when using an xinput controller such as a PS4 pad.

So we've gone in and replaced a lot of the code to better support two gamepads at a time on PC, and fixed the broken xinput gamepad support since our last patch (apologies for that!). Full details are below- and hey, if you haven't wishlisted our next game, Cook Serve Forever, perhaps you could check it out! It's coming very soon and wishlists GREATLY help us!!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1928090/Cook_Serve_Forever/

PATCH NOTES

Overhauled gamepad support, specifically for two player co-op, to better prevent rare issues with menu overlaps and bugs when using xinput and non-xinput pads.

Fixed xinput gamepad support (such as PS4 gamepads) for single player and co-op.

We plan on releasing a patch in the future that updates the links in the Socials menu as well as adding a "do not show again" toggle for the opening splash box. Thanks so much y'all for all of the support!!