Virtual Battlegrounds Forever

Hello Warriors!

This is a final update and goodbye from the development team at CyberDream. Creating Virtual Battlegrounds with our community has been one of the greatest pleasures of my and our teams’ life. I am sorry to those of you whom had hoped that Virtual Battlegrounds could be more. But I am eternally grateful for the experiences we’ve had building and playing this game together. Battle on Warriors!

If you’re a developer or are interested in learning about the development of Virtual Battlegrounds I encourage you to read this blog post here where I did a deep dive postmortem. It was quite the epic journey.

https://www.reddit.com/r/gamedev/comments/wqa2ko/the_mystical_journeys_of_an_indie_game_developer/

UPDATE VERSION 0.7.4 Hound

On a positive note we do have a final update to share with you all. Frankly speaking we’ve been sitting on this update for some time in hopes that we could return to Virtual Battlegrounds development and add more content before releasing it, but unfortunately we've had to move onto other projects so this update isn't as dense as we'd have liked. It does have a large rolodex of bug fixes, quality of life features and a new tutorial to help with onboarding.

Tutorial Update

One of the biggest issues we had identified around Christmas was new player bounce rate. We noticed many players didn’t make it through the tutorial. Because of this we decided to double down on our tutorial. Our tutorial has a over eighty quality of life improvements that make it much more approachable for a fresh experience.

Bug Fixes / Quality of Life changes

Improved Vegetation Performance

Door LOD pop in bugs across the map

Fixed bug where players clip through shipping container

Smoothed part of Mount Ostenbirk to make it more traversable.

Updated new pop up UI

Fixed some vegetation tree visual inconsistencies with billboarding

Fixed the pumpkin skin

Removed vegetation inside of houses

Updated wrist watcher shader to look more natural with highlights overlaid

Fixed Sam the Robot Vos in lobby

Improved holosight smoothing

Fixed players bad spawning in trees in warmup mode

Made it easier to cock the P90

First time users load directly into the tutorial

Fixed column of skins being unselectable

Fixed issues with dropping ammo out of backpack in lobby hovering after start

Fixed up issue with ammo not going in backpack

Improved UX / UI for zipline interaction

Made backpack handling a bit easier to navigate

Fixed bug where throwing a basketball played a SFX when it should not

Players are forcibly ejected from helicopter earlier to avoid Ocean outings

Players deep in the ocean are teleported inland.

Smoothed hand movement for very shaky hands

Fixed bug with grip interaction selected for the backpack

AI land at a time closer to the player landing in battle royale mode

VO Lobby Timer countdown improved

Fixed some longstanding bugs with Virtual Desktop

Disabled body UI while holding backpack

Added lights to HELO to better indicate UX for jumping

Fixed some bugs with press to crouch.

About fifty other minor fixes and QoL improvements.

Final Play Session

Warriors! We are going to have one last developer organized play session together this Saturday at 12PM ET / 4PM UTC. Come hang with the developers in game.