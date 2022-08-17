Virtual Battlegrounds Forever

Hello Warriors!
This is a final update and goodbye from the development team at CyberDream. Creating Virtual Battlegrounds with our community has been one of the greatest pleasures of my and our teams’ life. I am sorry to those of you whom had hoped that Virtual Battlegrounds could be more. But I am eternally grateful for the experiences we’ve had building and playing this game together. Battle on Warriors!
If you’re a developer or are interested in learning about the development of Virtual Battlegrounds I encourage you to read this blog post here where I did a deep dive postmortem. It was quite the epic journey.
https://www.reddit.com/r/gamedev/comments/wqa2ko/the_mystical_journeys_of_an_indie_game_developer/
UPDATE VERSION 0.7.4 Hound
On a positive note we do have a final update to share with you all. Frankly speaking we’ve been sitting on this update for some time in hopes that we could return to Virtual Battlegrounds development and add more content before releasing it, but unfortunately we've had to move onto other projects so this update isn't as dense as we'd have liked. It does have a large rolodex of bug fixes, quality of life features and a new tutorial to help with onboarding.
Tutorial Update
One of the biggest issues we had identified around Christmas was new player bounce rate. We noticed many players didn’t make it through the tutorial. Because of this we decided to double down on our tutorial. Our tutorial has a over eighty quality of life improvements that make it much more approachable for a fresh experience.
Bug Fixes / Quality of Life changes
- Improved Vegetation Performance
- Door LOD pop in bugs across the map
- Fixed bug where players clip through shipping container
- Smoothed part of Mount Ostenbirk to make it more traversable.
- Updated new pop up UI
- Fixed some vegetation tree visual inconsistencies with billboarding
- Fixed the pumpkin skin
- Removed vegetation inside of houses
- Updated wrist watcher shader to look more natural with highlights overlaid
- Fixed Sam the Robot Vos in lobby
- Improved holosight smoothing
- Fixed players bad spawning in trees in warmup mode
- Made it easier to cock the P90
- First time users load directly into the tutorial
- Fixed column of skins being unselectable
- Fixed issues with dropping ammo out of backpack in lobby hovering after start
- Fixed up issue with ammo not going in backpack
- Improved UX / UI for zipline interaction
- Made backpack handling a bit easier to navigate
- Fixed bug where throwing a basketball played a SFX when it should not
- Players are forcibly ejected from helicopter earlier to avoid Ocean outings
- Players deep in the ocean are teleported inland.
- Smoothed hand movement for very shaky hands
- Fixed bug with grip interaction selected for the backpack
- AI land at a time closer to the player landing in battle royale mode
- VO Lobby Timer countdown improved
- Fixed some longstanding bugs with Virtual Desktop
- Disabled body UI while holding backpack
- Added lights to HELO to better indicate UX for jumping
- Fixed some bugs with press to crouch.
- About fifty other minor fixes and QoL improvements.
Final Play Session
Warriors! We are going to have one last developer organized play session together this Saturday at 12PM ET / 4PM UTC. Come hang with the developers in game.
